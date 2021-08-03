FDLE searching for missing child, non-custodial mother

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Florida law enforcement is searching for a missing 22-month old girl and her non-custodial mother last seen at the Valdosta Mall.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Valdosta Police Officers responded to Valdosta Mall, after receiving an E911 call about a missing child on Tuesday at approximately 1:53 pm.

Officers were told that 22-month old Teka Chatman was taken without permission by her non-custodial mother, Nizziria Chatman, during a supervised visit.

According to FDLE and VPD, the two were last seen leaving the Valdosta Mall on foot, at approximately 12:09 p.m.

Teka Chatman was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with gold designs, pink shorts, and pink shoes. Her hair was in a braided type of hairstyle.

Nizziria Chatman was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black and white pants, and black and white slide-type shoes. Her hair was braided and pulled back in a bun-type style.

Nizziria Chatman currently has an active arrest warrant for her, regarding this case.

Anyone with information about the missing children can call 911, or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.