UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Crawfordville girl found safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a missing 12-year-old, Kelsey Fruggiero.

Fruggiero was last seen on June 15, in the 60 block of Beeler road in Crawfordville, FDLE says.

She is 4'4" and weighs 107 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

FDLE says Fruggiero was last seen wearing a blue oversized short sleeve shirt with white letters, blue jean shorts. She was not wearing shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100 or 911.