FDLE searching for 2 missing children, 1 adult from Cottondale area

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida law enforcement is searching for two missing children last seen in the Cottondale area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 14-year-old Emily Gonzalez and 12-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez are with 40-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez.

The group was last seen in a 2016 red Ford 300 series with Florida tag HXQM58.

Emily Gonzalez was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black crocks.

Jonathan Gonzalez (12yo) was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with the Atlanta Braves logo and dark shorts.

Jonathan Gonzalez (40yo) was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone who spots them is asked not to approach the group and instead to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about the missing children can call 911, or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.

