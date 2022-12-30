FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper

JASPER, FLa. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.

The reward is offered to information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible for the homicide of 44-year-old Jaworski Williams, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office reports Williams was found unresponsive in his home with a gunshot wound on December 30, 2017. According to the sheriff's office, a search of Williams' residence revealed suspected illegal drug paraphernalia and two fired projectiles that matched those recovered during an autopsy.

Williams was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on the day of his death in Live Oak, Florida. The sheriff's office reports Williams has ties to Lake City, Florida.

For those that may have any information, contact Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Captain Chip Belote at 386-792-1001 or FDLE Special Agent April Glover at 1-800-226-5630.

