FDLE: Purple Alert issued for missing man from Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a purple alert for a 75-year-old man from Tallahassee.

They say Joseph Cheatham was last seen on Sunday, November 30th, in the area of the 7100 block of Atascadero Lane. FDLE says he was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved button-up shirt and khaki pants, and that he has a goatee.

They say he may be traveling in a 2018 gray Honda Accord, FL tag number IRXT38.

If you see him, you're asked to call FDLE or the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-3300.

READ FULL ALERT BELOW:

FDLE

