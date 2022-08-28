FDLE issues Silver Alert for missing Leon County man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.

According to FDLE, 82-year-old Charles Kemp was last seen in the area of the 700 block of Gladiola Terrace in Tallahassee Saturday, Aug. 27.

Kemp is described as a Black male, listed at 5-foot-8 in height, 160 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

He reportedly was last seen wearing a green shirt and jeans and maybe traveling in a 2016 blue Hyundai Elantra sedan with a Florida license plate tag number of Z127HQ.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Kemp to contact the Tallahassee Police Department by calling 850-606-5800, call 911 or contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Silver Alert is used to locate missing persons suffering from an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.