FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Tallahassee

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 17-year-old Silas Robards was last seen on Thursday, July 17th
TALLAHASSEE, FL — A missing child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Silas Robards. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Robards was last seen on Thursday, July 17th, in the area of the 6100 block of Redfield Circle in Tallahassee and is considered endangered.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. Silas may be wearing a straw sunhat. If you see him or know where he is, please call FDLE or the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800.

FDLE SILAS ROBARDS

