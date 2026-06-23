FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a missing teen out of Hamilton County.

They say 14-year-old Ralynn Moody was last seen on the 12600 block of Southeast 50th Drive in Jasper, and they say she may have traveled to Lanier County, Georgia.

The FDLE says she may be wearing a dark brown wig and has several piercings on her ears and nose. She's also 5'4" and has brown eyes.

If you see her, you're urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774). You can also contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001 or call 911.

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