FDLE issues Amber Alert for two Broward County children

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced that an amber alert has been issued for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy.

The children were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

They may be in the company of Max Carias-Carrilo. Max has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache. They may be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, FL tag number PJH1B. If located, DO NOT APPROACH.

Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information, contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911.