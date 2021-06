TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER alert out of Saint Augustine for 6-year-old El’egance McGlocking.

FDLE says McGlocking was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Julia Street wearing a white Nike shirt and pink shorts, FDLE said.

According to FDLE, the child may be in the company of 35-year-old Alina Holmes and 33-year-old Essence Price.