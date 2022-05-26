FDLE investigating shooting involving a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting that involved a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a statement posted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night, one of its deputies attempted a traffic stop on Highway 129 North in Jasper around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

During the stop, the passenger exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.

The statement says the passenger had felony warrants for arrest.

According to the statement, the deputy followed the individual into the wooded area.

The statement claims the individual began shooting at the deputy. The deputy returned shots and struck the individual.

The individual was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital where the person was pronounced dead.

The statement notes the deputy was not injured in the incident.

Due to sheriff’s office policy, the deputy was placed on leave, while FDLE investigates the shooting.