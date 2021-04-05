FDLE investigating after officer-involved shooting in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Gadsden County on Monday morning.

According to GCSO, at approximately 1:30 a.m. the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the Quincy Police Department responded to a call involving an armed suspect holding a female at gunpoint.

GCSO says the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands from law enforcement and pointed his gun at the officers.

A GCSO deputy then fired one shot which resulted in a non-life-threatening injury to the suspect, who then dropped the firearm and released the victim.

Based on the nature of the incident in relation to an officer-involved shooting, FDLE was called for further investigation.

The suspect, Jermaine Walker was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and treated for his injuries. Walker was released into GCSO custody where he was arrested on felony battery on LEO, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.