FDLE arrests man accused of spray painting and defacing Florida’s Capitol Complex and both LCSO & TPD vehicles

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Justin White who's accused of spray painting and defacing Florida’s Capitol Complex along with several Leon County Sheriff's Office and City of Tallahassee Police Department vehicles.

The FDLE says White was taken into custody by FDLE Special Agents and officers with the Atlantic Beach Police Department on March 20th and booked into the Duval County Jail without incident.

White was originally identified by FDLE Capitol Police after authorities say he tagged several buildings with explicit and derogatory language including “**** TRUMP”.

This was a joint investigation with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the City of Tallahassee Police Department, and the Capital Region Real-Time Crime Center (RTTC).

