FDLE announces arrest of alleged drug trafficker in Gadsden County

(WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday an arrest in Quincy.

According to the FDLE, Michael Jerome Hatten, age 47, was arrested Tuesday and is facing offenses for trafficking in cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The investigation into Hatten had been ongoing by law enforcement agencies since March 2021.

The FDLE says Hatten was booked in the Gadsden County jail.

FDLE, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Leon County Sheriff's Office were involved in the arrest.