FDACS suspends licenses held by Floridians involved in Jan. 6 riots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried announced FDACS Division of Licensing is suspending 22 licenses held by individuals involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The announcement came as the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol holds its first hearing.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January sixth were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” said Fried.

The FDACS Division of Licensing administers Florida’s concealed weapon licensing program and oversees Florida’s private investigative, private security and recovery services industries.

The FDACS Division of Licensing has the ability to immediately suspend a license if the licensee is charged with a felony or certain other disqualifying offenses. Once a judgment is rendered, if the sentence disqualifies, FDACS can revoke the license.

“Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol," Fried said. "This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

The division’s regulatory oversight of private investigative, private security and recovery services includes licensing, enforcing compliance standards, and ensuring public protection from unethical business practices and unlicensed activity.

Pursuant to Section 790.0601, Florida Statutes, FDACS can neither confirm nor deny whether an individual has ever applied for or received a concealed weapon or firearm license, as this information is exempt from disclosure as a public record.

The types of licenses suspended were not made public.