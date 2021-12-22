Commissioner Nikki Fried and FDACS share charitable giving best practices over the holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), which regulates charitable organizations soliciting in or from the state of the Florida, are providing consumers with tips to donate safely throughout the holiday season.

“Helping Floridians make informed charitable donations that best reach those in need is one of our top priorities as the state’s consumer protection agency,” Commissioner Fried said. “Over the holidays, we encourage individuals to review our list of best practices to avoid scams and sham charities so that your generosity can make the most impact possible this holiday season.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), through its administration of the Florida Solicitation of Contributions Act, helps create a safe environment for individual donors to give confidently in response to needs in their community and to causes they care about. All charities soliciting within the state of Florida (excluding religious, educational, political and governmental agencies) are required to register and file financial information with FDACS. While it is up to the donor to determine if their contribution will be spent the way they intend, FDACS makes it easier for donors to access that information by making registration and financial documentation available online [csapp.fdacs.gov] at FloridaConsumerHelp.com [floridaconsumerhelp.com].

According to FDACS and Commissioner Fried, here are several tips to help consumers give safely: