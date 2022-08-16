FDA converting Monkeypox shot vaccine into intradermal usage to stretch the supply

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Our big push is always going to be vaccination,” says Kristin Patten.

More vaccines are coming to South Georgia’s health district.

South Health District covers over 10 counties in Georgia. So far, they only have 2 confirmed cases of monkeypox in their district. They have 160 doses of the monkeypox vaccine meaning they can service 80 individuals with the full 2 dose series.

To receive the vaccine people, 18 and older must have been in contact with someone who has or had the disease.

Health officials say they are using contact tracing this.

“That’s public health’s job is to make sure we’re providing the education and access to the vaccination to anybody that qualifies,” says Patten.

So far, they have given out 10 vaccinations.

The South Health District has requested to receive an additional 450 doses for later this week.

Florida is also having to be strategic when is comes to vaccines. Director of the Florida Department of Health, Dr. Ulyee Choe, shares that the FDA is in the process of converting the shot vaccine into intradermal usage to stretch the supply.

“About half of the allotted has been sent to counties with the highest active cases of monkeypox. So, we're targeting where the disease burden is. The health department is also working with community partners that serve high risk groups to provide the vaccines and develop their strategies,” says Ulyee Choe.