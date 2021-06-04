Watch
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%

Cristian Mihaila/AP
This image provided by Novo Nordisk on Friday, June 4, 2021 shows a package of injection pens for the company's semaglutide medication, named Wegovy. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration said this new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. (Novo Nordisk via AP)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:29:45-04

(AP) — Regulators say a new version of a popular diabetes medicine can be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Wegovy.

It’s a higher-dose version of a diabetes drug from the Danish company Novo Nordisk.

In company-funded studies, participants taking Wegovy had average weight loss of 15%. Participants lost weight steadily for 16 months before plateauing.

In a comparison group getting dummy shots, the average weight loss was about 2.5%.

More than 100 million adults in the U.S. are obese. Like other weight-loss drugs, it’s supposed to be used along with exercise and a healthy diet.

