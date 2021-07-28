FCSO: Suspect who abandoned dog at Ho-Hum park arrested

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the suspect who abandoned a dog at the Ho-Hum RV Park has been arrested and charged.

According to FCSO, early Wednesday morning, Jared Willet was arrested and charged with seven counts of animal abandonment.

FCSO says he abandoned other dogs in St. George Island earlier in the week.

"We appreciate everyone that called and submitted tips as the public’s assistance is not taken for granted," said Sheriff AJ Smith. "The Criminal Investigations Division and deputies worked hard to identify and bring justice for the animals involved."

If you own an animal and no longer want or can care for it, call the Humane Society or drop it off in their dropbox pen.