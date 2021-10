FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over four cars that were going at an average speed of 122 mph on Wednesday afternoon.

FCSO said in a Facebook post that the cars were spotted by a citizen who then made a 911 call after seeing them on Highway 98.

The sheriff's office added that their destination was Miami.

Among the cars were a Lamborghini, a Porsche, a Mercedes and a Maserati.