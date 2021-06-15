FCSO new K-9 helps make first arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — K-9 Josie, the newest addition to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, made her first arrest over the weekend.

FCSO says over the weekend, Deputy Young and his new partner Josie made a stop in Eastpoint for a vehicle with faulty lights. During the stop, Josie was brought in and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to FCSO.

FCSO said Shellie Wilson was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

"Good job to patrol and investigation units! FCSO is committed to the fight against drugs in our community and more tools are coming soon. K-9 Josie is a great asset to the team to combat drugs in our community and we are thankful to have her," FCSO said in a statement.



