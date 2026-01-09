FCSO: Missing 26- year old man found dead in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL — On Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that a missing man from Arkansas was found dead in the county.

They say 26-year-old Daniel Wenger was found dead Friday morning in a wooded area after he was reported missing on Tuesday by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Wenger was last seen on Monday on the east side of the county. The search began in a wooded area across from Leonard’s Landing and Bay North.

The sheriff's office says there are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

This announcement was made on Friday morning during a Facebook Live.

