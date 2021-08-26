FCSO issues arrest warrant for FBI agent for juvenile sex crimes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County Sheriff AJ “Tony” Smith issued an arrest warrant Thursday for FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Harris for indecency with a child. Harris was tasked with investigating crimes against children, including child pornography.

Sheriff Smith said the investigation into Harris stemmed from a complaint made to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2021.

Lt Baron Cortopassi learned that 51-year-old Harris came to St George Island on vacation with family and friends in July of 2019. During that time he "exposed his genitalia in a lewd and lascivious manner to a then 14-year-old female."

Lt Cortopassi further learned that besides being a Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI, Harris is also a full Colonel in the US Army reserves and a West Point Graduate.

Due to the federal agencies involved, jurisdictions involved, the nature of the complaint made and the current geographical locations of victim(s), witnesses and suspect the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General became involved to assist with logistics involved.

Evidence found during the course of this investigation led to other felony crimes committed by Harris of a sexual nature with minors and adults in the states of Louisiana and Texas, five jurisdictions and three states in all.

This prompted further investigations from the Louisiana State Police and the Texas Department of Public Service – Texas Rangers to form a joint investigatory task force.

Records obtained from Harris’ government-issued electronic devices showed conversation excerpts from Harris claiming his sexual preference to underage females and admitting to his exploits, including the St George Island incident.

Harris was arrested earlier this summer in Ascension Parish, where a judge declared him a “threat to the public at large” and ordered him held without bond.

Harris is currently incarcerated in Louisiana and now faces a string of criminal charges — including indecency with a child, crimes against nature and sexual battery.

Besides Ascension Parish, Harris has outstanding arrests warrants pending from East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parish and an outstanding arrest warrant out of Tyler, Texas for indecency with a child, which reveals the alleged crimes date back several years.

The Texas affidavit also sheds light on how the investigation began and how it finally landed Harris behind bars, bringing his law enforcement and military careers to an end.

As of this posting, the FBI has dismissed Harris’s employment stemming from these investigations and arrest by letter form addressing him as “Mr” Harris, no longer using his previous rank and title. Harris’ US Army reserve status is still in review.