FBI confirms human remains found belong to Brian Laundrie

AP
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
Brian Laundrie
Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 18:02:50-04

DENVER, CO — The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Investigation Bureau Denver Division has confirmed that the remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie.

The confirmation came from dental record comparisons.

The Laundrie family attorney has released the following statement:

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time."

Laundrie was a person of interest in the death of his fiance, Gaby Petito. Petito's body was found near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Her cause of death was ruled homicide by strangulation.

This is a developing story.

