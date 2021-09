TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The attorney for the Laundrie family says that Brian Laundrie's whereabouts “are currently unknown,” and that the FBI is “looking for both Gabby and Brian."

FBI statement:

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian."

