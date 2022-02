GREENVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share and ReNewed Life will distributing food in Greenville Thursday.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the ongoing pandemic, these events are drive-thru only and everyone must wear a mask.

The food distribution will be at the Renewed Life Outreach Center, 13752 US-90, Greenville, Fla. at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 and last until supplies run out.