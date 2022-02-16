Farm Share to host three distribution events this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This week, Farm Share has three food distribution events scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 17, a distribution event will be held at Anderson Chapel AME Church, 1307 Harlem St. in Tallahassee, beginning at noon.

Two distributions will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19. One will be in partnership with Less Fortunate Matters and be held at 604 W. Julia St. in Perry beginning at 9 a.m.

The other will be at Life Deliverance Ministry, 3377 Jim Lee Rd. in Tallahassee beginning at 10 a.m.

All distributions will end when supplies run out.

Each recipient will be given fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share is still following COVID-19 protocols with all events being drive-thru only.

More information on Farm Share can be found online.