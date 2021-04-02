Watch
Farm Share to distribute food to those in need around Tallahassee area Saturday

Two food distribution events will be held around town Saturday
SOURCE: MGN Online
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:53:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share, one of the state's largest food banks, is distributing food to food-insecure residents in the Tallahassee area with two food drives Saturday.

According to a press release, recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in the drive-thru events.

Information about both events are below:

Farm Share food distribution with Life Deliverance Ministries

  • Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021
  • Time: From 9 a.m. until supplies last
  • Location: 3377 Jim Lee Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32301

Farm Share food distribution with Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021
Time: From 10 a.m. until supplies last
Location: 3116 N Meridian Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32312

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

More information about Farm Share can be found by clicking here.

