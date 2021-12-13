Farm Share to distribute food in region this week

Farm Share is set to host multiple food distribution events in three Florida cities this week.

According to Farm Share, recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Sunshine Bend CDC

Wednesday from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 165 SW Third Ave., Madison, Fla. 32340

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Anderson Chapel

Thursday from 11 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1301 Harlem St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Less Fortunate Matters

Saturday from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Perry Primary; 1600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347

