Farm Share to distribute food in Perry Saturday

PERRY, Fla. — Farm Share will be distributing food in Perry, Fla., Sept. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing for as long as supplies last.

According to the organization, recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed."

The food distribution will be held at 1600 E. Green St., Perry, Fla., 32347.