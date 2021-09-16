Watch
Farm Share to distribute food in Perry Saturday

Bell, Autumn
Source: Farm Share Facebook Page
Farm Share to provide food to local families in need
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 16, 2021
PERRY, Fla. — Farm Share will be distributing food in Perry, Fla., Sept. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing for as long as supplies last.

According to the organization, recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed."

The food distribution will be held at 1600 E. Green St., Perry, Fla., 32347.

