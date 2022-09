HAVANA, Fla. — Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Havana Saturday.

The distribution will be held at 711 N. Main St. Havana, Fla. 32333 and is a drive-thru only event.

Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk of cargo bed to minimize contact.

The event will be Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. until supplies run out.