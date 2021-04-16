Watch
Farm Share hosts food distribution in Perry Saturday

Photo source: ABC27
Farm Share distributing free food.
Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 16, 2021
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Perry with Less Fortunate Matters on Saturday.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The distribution begins at 8 a.m. and goes until supplies last at 1600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

