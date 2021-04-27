Watch
Farm Share hosts 2 food distributions Thursday

Bell, Autumn
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:36:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is hosting two food distributions in the Big Bend area on Thursday.

Farm Share food distribution with Berean Christian Fellowship
Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. until supplies last
6214 Blountstown Highway, Tallahassee, Fla. 32310

Farm Share food distribution with ReNewed Life Outreach Center
Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. until supplies last
13752 US-90, Greenville, Fla. 32331

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

