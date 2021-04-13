Watch
Farm Share holds food distribution in Madison Wednesday

Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 13, 2021
MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Madison with Sunshine CDC on Wednesday, April 14.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The distribution will begin at 8 a.m. until supplies last on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 165 SW 3rd Ave., Madison, Fla. 32340.

