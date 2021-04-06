Farm Share holds 3 Tallahassee food distributions this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area this week on Thursday and Saturday.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Please find more information about the events below:

Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with French Town Mobile Health Fair

623 W Georgia St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304

Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Fellowship Baptist

3705 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32303

Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Rosedale Community Church

21 Charity Davis Circle, Chattahoochee, Fla. 32324

