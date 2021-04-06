Watch
Farm Share holds 3 Tallahassee food distributions this week

Photo source: ABC27
Farm Share distributing free food.
Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area this week on Thursday and Saturday.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Please find more information about the events below:

Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last
Farm Share food distribution with French Town Mobile Health Fair
623 W Georgia St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304

Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last
Farm Share food distribution with Fellowship Baptist
3705 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32303

Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last
Farm Share food distribution with Rosedale Community Church
21 Charity Davis Circle, Chattahoochee, Fla. 32324

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
