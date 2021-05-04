Farm Share holds 3 food distributions in Tallahassee area this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area this week.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share food distribution with ReNewed Life, 13752 US-90, Greenville, Fla. 32331

Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Kingdom Life, 324 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32301

Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Sunshine Bend CDC, Inc., 165 SW 3rd Ave., Madison, Fla. 32340

Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last