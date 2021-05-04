Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Farm Share holds 3 food distributions in Tallahassee area this week

items.[0].image.alt
Photo source: ABC27
Farm Share distributing free food.
Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.
Posted at 12:24 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 12:24:03-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area this week.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share food distribution with ReNewed Life, 13752 US-90, Greenville, Fla. 32331
Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Kingdom Life, 324 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32301
Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Sunshine Bend CDC, Inc., 165 SW 3rd Ave., Madison, Fla. 32340
Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project