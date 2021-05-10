Watch
Farm Share holds 3 food distributions in Tallahassee area

Bell, Autumn
Source: Facebook
Posted at 11:18 AM, May 10, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians at three locations in the Tallahassee area this week.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021: Farm Share food distribution with Archangels
From 9 a.m. until supplies last
1601 Kenneth B Cope Ave., Carrabelle, Fla. 32322

Saturday, May 15, 2021: Farm Share food distribution with Less Fortunate Matters
From 8 a.m. until supplies last
600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347

Saturday, May 15, 2021: Farm Share food distribution with Living Stones
From 8 a.m. until supplies last
800 Alabama St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304

