Farm Share holds 3 food distributions in Tallahassee area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians at three locations in the Tallahassee area this week.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021: Farm Share food distribution with Archangels

From 9 a.m. until supplies last

1601 Kenneth B Cope Ave., Carrabelle, Fla. 32322

Saturday, May 15, 2021: Farm Share food distribution with Less Fortunate Matters

From 8 a.m. until supplies last

600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347

Saturday, May 15, 2021: Farm Share food distribution with Living Stones

From 8 a.m. until supplies last

800 Alabama St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304

