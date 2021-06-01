Farm Share holds 2 food distributions in Big Bend area this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Big Bend area this week.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Please find more information about the events below.

Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 1 p.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with ReNewed Life

13752 US-90, Greenville, Fla. 32331

Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with New Life Baptist Church

3625 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee, Fla. 32305

