Farm Share holds 2 food distributions in Big Bend area this week

Photo source: ABC27
Farm Share distributing free food.
Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 01, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Big Bend area this week.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Please find more information about the events below.

Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 1 p.m. until supplies last
Farm Share food distribution with ReNewed Life
13752 US-90, Greenville, Fla. 32331

Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last
Farm Share food distribution with New Life Baptist Church
3625 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee, Fla. 32305

