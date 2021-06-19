Farm Share gives out 3,500 pounds of food at giveaway event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 3,500 pounds. That's how much food was given out Saturday at a Farm share distribution event, but this one was different.

Leon County Commission Bill Proctor attended the event to help make sure 100 seniors could have fresh food delivered to their doors.

He worked alongside dozens of volunteers from community leaders to fraternity members to accommodate a line of cars at Gene Cox Stadium.

Commissioner Proctor said after the food insecurity rates went up 50 percent from the pandemic and he's happy to help make sure people are fed.

"It gives them another signal that they're cared for and that we still are a community, that we are still together," said Proctor. "We want to make sure that we're caring for those, in these times, that could use a little outreach and love."

Gary Montgomery, the pastor of Living Stones International, said that having a food share event like this is important because it benefits all families in Tallahassee.

"Many areas of Tallahassee are labeled as a food desert," said Montgomery. "This distribution benefits all families in the Tallahassee area with free sustainable food items such as veggies, fruits, starches & proteins."

Montgomery added that the goal of the event is to help ease as many families as possible eas their grocery bill.

The next Bill Proctor farm share distribution is September 18.

The full interview with Pastor Montgomery can be seen below.