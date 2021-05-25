Watch
Farm Share food distribution in Tallahassee Thursday

Bell, Autumn
Source: Facebook
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:50:04-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Tallahassee on Thursday with Anderson Chapel.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The distribution takes place on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until supplies last at 1307 Harlem St., Tallahassee, Fla.

