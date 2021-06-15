Farm Share feeds local families without wasting food

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From the Panhandle to the Keys, Farm Share is trying to take down food insecurity statewide. Working with local partners, they were able to identify where need is greatest in the Big Bend.

"Those that are suffering from food insecurity are being fed," said Gil Zepeda, Farm Share Florida's Marketing Director.

Dave Reynolds, Facility Manager at Farm Share Quincy, said "the need for food is very large and food is getting expensive."

Farm Share has two missions: make sure people don't go hungry and don't waste food. They work with Florida farmers to pick up crops that would otherwise be thrown out.

"The product that they're giving to us just doesn't fit the guidelines for the supermarkets and the chains, some of it is a little larger, might have a small blemish, or smaller than normal, and it's still perfectly good product," Reynolds added.

Farm Share will feed anywhere between 500 to 1,000 families this weekend in Tallahassee...helping people who are out of work and who can't access food easily.

"[There are] food deserts all over rural areas which means that a family without a car or without transportation, it becomes very challenging for them to receive fresh food," Zepeda said.

At this weekend's event, Farm Share will give out a box of food that would typically cost a family around $40, money they want to free up so families can spend it on something more important.

Zepeda highlighted how impactful this is, "it means a lot for our state to make sure that we are feeding our children and our families and make sure we're feeding them right."

The Farm Share drive-thru event is 8 AM this Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium. Several food distributions are happening this month in Tallahassee. Visit their website to find out more.