Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Marianna with Carter’s Corner on Wednesday, March 17.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The distribution begins at 8 a.m. until supplies last at 2864 Madison St., Marianna, Fla.

With more than 3.5 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections. With the 2021 Legislative Session underway, Farm Share is urging the Legislature to fully fund Farm Share, so the state’s largest food bank can continue to meet the needs of food-insecure Floridians.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.3 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.

