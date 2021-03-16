Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Tallahassee, Perry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Anderson Chapel

1307 Harlem St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304

Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Living Stones

601 Paul Russell Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32301

Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Farm Share food distribution with Less Fortunate Matters

1600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.3 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, click here.