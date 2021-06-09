Fans root for FSU Softball in Collegetown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All eyes are glued to the diamond this evening here at Madison Social where FSU fans have gathered to watch the game.

"We're here to support our Lady 'Noles," said FSU Junior Alec Ferris. "They've done an amazing job making it to the national championship."

It's a feat alum Parker Pennekamp says is a testament to great leadership and strategy.

"Being now an alumni, it's honoring to know that our school is still honoring and making sure that athletics are being protected and also recruiting well," said Pennekamp.

FSU Senior Keira Mell says she's played softball her entire life, and knows firsthand what the Lady 'Noles are up against.

"It's gonna be a tough game," Mell said. "It's the number one seed playing the number 10 seed."

But, she adds, she's got good reason to believe they can turn the series in their favor.

"I think if they just play together as a team they can pull it of 100 percent. I mean we've seen it in the past 7 or 8 games. I mean, they came out of the loser's braket, so that's awesome," said Mell.

The three of them, joining other fans in a familiar chorus of support, saying, "Go 'Noles!"