Fans driving hours to support Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Flowers, cards and gifts piling up tonight at Bobby Bowden's Statue in front of Doak Campbell Stadium, the place where the football field bears his name.

Fans from across the state have been sending their well wishes to Bowden's family since Sunday morning.

With many showing up to that statue of his likeness at a place he spent many years. Today ABC 27 talked to a family who made the trip from Pensacola to honor his legacy.

"He reaches far beyond the state of Florida, I think he reaches pretty much country and worldwide with just his spirit and what a good person he was," said Sharon Egan. "And it was far more than just football. Great at football and football coach, but he was far more than just that."

If you're wanting to lay flowers or have any gifts for the Bowdens, you're being asked to lay them at Bobby Bowden's statue at Doak Campbell Stadium, and not at their house.