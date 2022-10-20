FAMU's MMERI launch marijuana education platform

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M's Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) launched a free education platform to enlighten Florida's populations on medical marijuana and the impact of illegal marijuana use.

In support of its legislative mandate, the university's MMERI is set to reportedly provide accessible and easily consumable information about marijuana to Florida's minority populations, such as educational podcasts with guest speakers and new content topics.

“We are excited to launch this dynamic and engaging learning experience in support of MMERI’s legislative mandate,” said FAMU Vice President for Research and MMERI Principal Investigator, Charles Weatherford, Ph.D. “The interactive platform includes information on obtaining a medical marijuana card, where to purchase it, community events and outreaches, laws and regulations, medical marijuana use for people with addiction, athletes, military veterans with PTSD, and even children.”

The marijuana education initiative also offers virtual Conversations on Cannabis on Facebook Live and YouTube, as well as in-person community forums.

“This ‘MMERI On-Demand’ education platform will help inform minorities and diverse populations across our great State about medical and unlawful marijuana use, as well as its socio-economic, legal, public policy, and health care impact,” MMERI Interim Executive Director GP Mendie added. “We are appreciative and proud of the unique leadership role Florida A&M University holds in the cannabis space.”

According to MMERI, the initiative was established to carry out the mandate as decreed in statute due to medical marijuana being legalized in Florida back in 2016.