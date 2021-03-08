FAMU Marching 100 performs at NBA All-Star Game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thirty-four students from FAMUs Marching 100 gave a quick performance to introduce Team Lebron.

This is the Marching 100's third national appearance of 2021, having only about a week to prepare for the game.

Band Director Dr. Shelby Chipman says he's excited for his students and believes it's well deserved.

"In order to reach everybody through art, we need to be mindful that not everybody can get to a location," said Dr. Chipman. "So this is just yet another branch of the sharing tree I'm really excited about it."