FAMU vaccination site to offer COVID-19 shots for children

Posted at 10:27 AM, Nov 23, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University COVID-19 site will be offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

Located at 2507 Wahnish Way, the site also offers initial, second and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible adults.

The site doubles as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination location. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment or referral is necessary.

The site will close for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 25, and reopen on Monday, November 29.

