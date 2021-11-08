FAMU vaccination site moved to Wahnish Way location with testing site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites now share a location as of Nov. 8. The vaccination site has been moved to 2705 Wahnish Way, which has been the home of the testing site for the past two months.

With the move comes new hours of operations, vaccinations and tests will be administered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, according to FAMU.

The vaccination site offers first, second and booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as first and booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

No preregistration or appointment is required for either tests or vaccines. Both are free to the public.