FAMU vaccination site gives 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center vaccination site gave its 10,000th dose on Wednesday morning.

The recipient of the milestone vaccination was Tallahassee resident Joy McCallister, who received her second Moderna vaccine.

“I want to do my part to get back to normal,” said McCallister, a mother of two who works for the Leon County Clerk’s Office. “I also want to protect my family.”

The site was opened on Feb. 25 specifically to reach people of color and other underserved communities. Those groups have less access to free vaccines and appear to be more affected by vaccine hesitancy.

As the eligibility for the vaccine has been widened to include all adults, a large swath of the population remains skeptical of the vaccine and refuses to get the free shots.

Tanya Tatum, FAMU director of Student Health Services, continues to urge students and other young people to get their vaccination in order to end the pandemic.

“We want people to come and get vaccinated,” Tatum said. “Vaccinations are free, safe and very convenient. The fight against this pandemic is far from over.”

The Lawson site offers the Moderna two-dose vaccine as well as the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine.

Operated by the state of Florida and run by a private company, the 1800 Wahnish Way vaccination location is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.